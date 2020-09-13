Advertisement

Big Spring names interim city manager

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason announced on Facebook Saturday evening that the city council appointed Shane Bowles as the Big Spring city manager on an interim basis.

The decision comes after the city council held a rare Saturday meeting.

The Council approved Bowles by a 6-0 vote. Councilman Doug Hartman wasn’t present for the meeting.

He fills the role left vacant by Todd Darden, who was dismissed from the position after it was discovered he had failed to collect $2.2 million budgeted under the finance department.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Food truck park opens in Midland

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Douglas
Food Truck Alley opened up a park to grab meals on wheels

Local

Two men charged in scheme to steal oil in Andrews County

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
The men are charged with one count of conspiracy; one count of theft of an interstate shipment; and one count of transportation of stolen property.

News

Midland Library hosts Wizard of Oz exhibit

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
The Midland Centennial Library is hosting a traveling Wizard of Oz exhibit through December.

Local

Texas Tactical Jeep Club thanks firefighters with goodies

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT
|
By Shane Battis
More than 200 people chipped in to show first responders they’ve been appreciated every day since September 11th.

Latest News

Local

Debate over name changes stir at Midland Lee and Sul Ross State University

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT
|
By Shane Battis
Both schools named after Confederate generals are now being called into question.

Local

Odessa police investigating deadly motorcycle crash

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Odessa on Friday.

Local

Midland woman dies in Ector County crash

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
A Midland woman was killed in a crash in Ector County on Thursday.

Local

Crash on I-20 leaves man in critical condition

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
One man is in critical condition following a crash in Odessa on Thursday.

Local

Flags placed at Memorial Gardens Park to remember the victims of 9/11

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT
|
By William Russell
Friday marks the 19th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Local

Renaming Committee narrows list to three choices for renaming Midland Lee

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
Midland ISD’s Renaming Committee for Midland Lee is now down to three names.