Big Spring names interim city manager

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason announced on Facebook Saturday evening that the city council appointed Shane Bowles as the Big Spring city manager on an interim basis.

The decision comes after the city council held a rare Saturday meeting.

The Council approved Bowles by a 6-0 vote. Councilman Doug Hartman wasn’t present for the meeting.

He fills the role left vacant by Todd Darden, who was dismissed from the position after it was discovered he had failed to collect $2.2 million budgeted under the finance department.

