Two men charged in scheme to steal oil in Andrews County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Federal authorities, with the assistance from Andrews County and Crane County authorities, filed a criminal complaint charging two men with a scheme to steal oil in the Andrews County area and transport it to various disposal locations.

The complaint charges 36-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez and 30-year-old Jose Leonardo Rodriguez-Angeles for a scheme to steal the oil, transporting it to different locations, including one in New Mexico, announced U.S. Attorney John F. Bash and FBI Special Agent in Charge Luis Quesada, El Paso Field Office.

According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, Rodriguez and Rodriguez-Angeles are charged with one count of conspiracy; one count of theft of an interstate shipment; and, one count of transportation of stolen property.

Both defendants remain in custody at this time. If convicted, they face up to ten years in federal prison each for theft of an interstate shipment and interstate transportation of stolen property; and up to five years in federal prison for the conspiracy charge.

The FBI’s Permian Basin Oilfield Theft Task Force, which includes the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating this case jointly with the Crane County Sheriff’s Office and the Andrews County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John Fedock is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.