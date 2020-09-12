Texas Tactical Jeep Club thanks firefighters with goodies

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

A West Texas jeep club spent their evening showing first responders that after 19 years, their services are still appreciated.

Dozens of members of the Texas Tactical Jeep Club rolled out all the stops to show firefighters that Odessa is with them.

“It’s something that’s near and dear to my heart, especially after 9/11,” JD Anderson said. We just wanted to let them know we never forget them and what they do for our community."

It was far more than just club members who played a part in this drive.

Organizers said more than 200 individuals and companies all helped donate food.

No surprise for anyone who knows West Texas.

“They really support us in the community and I’m glad to hear that there are that many companies that are really supporting us and are out there to make a difference,” Odessa Firefighter Stephen Von Haasl said.

Von Haasl said these donations always hit home for him and his crew.

Although no one signs up for a job like this looking for praise, he said it’s nice to know Odessans are there for first responders in a time where he says thanks don’t come quite as often.

“Just support of all first responders across the country,” Von Haasl said. “Especially with the way everything is going nowadays. It’s hard being a first responder now when it wasn’t 19 years ago. It was a lot different support.”

Club members said even though so many years have passed since 9/11, everyone should always remember and more importantly be grateful for the men and women who are always prepared to lay down their lives for someone else.

“Be sure and go and tell your fellow firefighters your law enforcement and law enforcement officers that you appreciate anything and everything that they do,” Anderson said.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.