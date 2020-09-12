Advertisement

Texas Tactical Jeep Club thanks firefighters with goodies

More than 200 people chipped in to show first responders they’ve been appreciated every day since September 11th.
More than 200 people chipped in to show first responders they’ve been appreciated every day since September 11th.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

A West Texas jeep club spent their evening showing first responders that after 19 years, their services are still appreciated.

Dozens of members of the Texas Tactical Jeep Club rolled out all the stops to show firefighters that Odessa is with them.

“It’s something that’s near and dear to my heart, especially after 9/11,” JD Anderson said. We just wanted to let them know we never forget them and what they do for our community."

It was far more than just club members who played a part in this drive.

Organizers said more than 200 individuals and companies all helped donate food.

No surprise for anyone who knows West Texas.

“They really support us in the community and I’m glad to hear that there are that many companies that are really supporting us and are out there to make a difference,” Odessa Firefighter Stephen Von Haasl said.

Von Haasl said these donations always hit home for him and his crew.

Although no one signs up for a job like this looking for praise, he said it’s nice to know Odessans are there for first responders in a time where he says thanks don’t come quite as often.

“Just support of all first responders across the country,” Von Haasl said. “Especially with the way everything is going nowadays. It’s hard being a first responder now when it wasn’t 19 years ago. It was a lot different support.”

Club members said even though so many years have passed since 9/11, everyone should always remember and more importantly be grateful for the men and women who are always prepared to lay down their lives for someone else.

“Be sure and go and tell your fellow firefighters your law enforcement and law enforcement officers that you appreciate anything and everything that they do,” Anderson said.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Midland Library hosts Wizard of Oz exhibit

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
The Midland Centennial Library is hosting a traveling Wizard of Oz exhibit through December.

Local

Debate over name changes stir at Midland Lee and Sul Ross State University

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shane Battis
Both schools named after Confederate generals are now being called into question.

Local

Odessa police investigating deadly motorcycle crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By William Russell
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Odessa on Friday.

Local

Midland woman dies in Ector County crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By William Russell
A Midland woman was killed in a crash in Ector County on Thursday.

Latest News

Local

Crash on I-20 leaves man in critical condition

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By William Russell
One man is in critical condition following a crash in Odessa on Thursday.

Local

Flags placed at Memorial Gardens Park to remember the victims of 9/11

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Friday marks the 19th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Local

Renaming Committee narrows list to three choices for renaming Midland Lee

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
Midland ISD’s Renaming Committee for Midland Lee is now down to three names.

Local

$25 million in federal funding to transform I-20 intersection

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
Federal funding will be helping to transform a local intersection on I-20.

Local

Midland and Odessa Fuddruckers locations staying open

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT
|
By Scott Pickey
Good news for Fuddruckers fans – the Midland and Odessa locations are staying open.

State

Gov. Greg Abbott calls on all Texas candidates to sign pledge against police budget cuts

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT
|
By Jolie McCullough
Gov. Greg Abbott made his latest political move to fight efforts to cut police funding Wednesday, calling on all Texas candidates in the November election to sign a pledge “backing the blue.”