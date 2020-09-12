Advertisement

Odessa police investigating deadly motorcycle crash

By William Russell
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Odessa on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Thomas Simms, 36, of Odessa.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the crash happened in the 9100 block of Rainbow Drive around 5:09 p.m.

Police say that Simms was traveling south on Rainbow when his motorcycle hit a curb before crashing into a parked car.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

