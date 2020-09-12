Odessa police investigating deadly motorcycle crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Odessa on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Thomas Simms, 36, of Odessa.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the crash happened in the 9100 block of Rainbow Drive around 5:09 p.m.

Police say that Simms was traveling south on Rainbow when his motorcycle hit a curb before crashing into a parked car.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

