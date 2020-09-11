Renaming Committee narrows list to three choices for renaming Midland Lee

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD’s Renaming Committee for Midland Lee is now down to three names.

Tall City High School and Legacy of Equality and Excellence High School both received nine votes.

Carver Lee High School received two votes.

The committee will be meeting again next week to vote on a final name to present to the school board.

