Midland woman dies in Ector County crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland woman was killed in a crash in Ector County on Thursday.

The victim of the crash has been identified as Trinidad G. Gonzalez, 72.

According to DPS, the crash happened on State Loop 338, three miles south of Odessa around 4:19 p.m.

The crash involved two GMC Sierras.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that one of the trucks was traveling west while the other was traveling east.

DPS says that the driver of the truck traveling west on SL 338 moved into the eastbound lane, trying to pass another vehicle when they crashed into the other Sierra.

Gonzalez was a passenger in the other truck. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries.

