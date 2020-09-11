Game of the Week Preview: Andrews at Greenwood

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Andrews will travel to Greenwood Friday to take on the Rangers.

Greenwood is looking to bounce back this week after a 20-point loss to Brownwood.

Slow starts have been a problem for the Rangers this year so look for that to be corrected Friday.

Greenwood enjoys the extra support from Midlanders as they have been playing at Grande Communications Stadium.

“We have a ton of Greenwood people that show up but I mean two weeks ago at Grande we had a lot of Midland people there,” head coach Rusty Purser said. “Coach Hartman was there, and half the Lee football team showed up so it’s fun to play and again kind of be the only show right now going.”

Meanwhile, Andrews has looked like the best team in Texas during these two weeks.

The Mustangs offense is explosive once again, averaging 49 points per game.

And they’re doing it all with a sophomore at quarterback.

“We’ve got kids that are juniors and even sophomores that are showing great leadership and EJ’s one of them, along with Luis Cervantes, you know,” head coach Ralph Mason said. "Anybody can be a positive leader, if they choose to be. Everybody’s a leader, it’s just a matter of where you’re leading them.

Kick-off for Friday’s game is at 7:00 pm at Grande Communications Stadium.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.