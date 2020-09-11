Flags placed at Memorial Gardens Park to remember the victims of 9/11

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday marks the 19th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

American flags were placed at Memorial Gardens Park in Odessa to remember the thousands of American lives lost in the attack and honor first responders.

Normally the City of Odessa and Prosperity Bank partner for the American Tribute on this somber anniversary, but the pandemic forced organizers to cancel the public event.

The flags will remain up at the park through September 20.

