Crash on I-20 leaves man in critical condition

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One man is in critical condition following a crash in Odessa on Thursday.

Odessa police responded to a major crash at I-20 and Grandview Avenue at 4:43 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Ford F-150.

The driver of the F-150, a 19-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation of the crash revealed that the F-150 crashed into the back of the 18-wheeler.

Police say that the driver of the F-150 failed to control his speed.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

