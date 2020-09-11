Crash on I-20 leaves man in critical condition
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One man is in critical condition following a crash in Odessa on Thursday.
Odessa police responded to a major crash at I-20 and Grandview Avenue at 4:43 p.m.
When police arrived, they found a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Ford F-150.
The driver of the F-150, a 19-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
An investigation of the crash revealed that the F-150 crashed into the back of the 18-wheeler.
Police say that the driver of the F-150 failed to control his speed.
No one else was hurt in the crash.
Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.