State Rep. Brooks Landgraf signs pledge to oppose defunding police

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - State Representative Brooks Landgraf has joined with other Texas officials in signing the “Texas Back the Blue Pledge,” a pledge to oppose efforts to defund police departments across the state.

“The men and women who risk everything to protect and serve deserve our respect and gratitude,” Landgraf said. “It is without hesitation that I pledge to oppose any attempt to defund law enforcement in Texas.”

Governor Greg Abbott spearheaded the pledge. According to the Texas Tribune, he asked all Texas candidates of any party affiliation to sign the pledge and post about it at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

“If adequate resources are not provided to enforce the rule of law in Texas, not only will people’s lives be in danger, but the government will have failed to fulfill one of its most basic responsibilities,” Landgraf said. “I’m thankful for Governor Abbott’s leadership on this important issue,” Landgraf added.

Governor Abbott will be holding a news conference on the pledge at 2 p.m.

