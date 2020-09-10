Player of the Week: Crane’s Donny Bishop

CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - The CBS7 Player of the Week is Crane receiver Donny Bishop.

In the Golden Cranes win over Colorado City, Bishop caught five passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns. One of those scores covered 97 yards

Only a junior, Bishop said he likes to lead his team on the field, and in the classroom.

“It’s very important,” Bishop said. “Classwork wise, it’s going to be different. We’re only going to like two classes a day. I’m just making sure that the whole team is passing when it comes to that time, and that we’re all doing our work.”

Bishop and the Golden Cranes are off this Friday, and return to action against Kermit on September 18.

