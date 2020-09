MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Miss Cayce’s Wonderland has now reopened for the 2020 holiday season.

Our Jay Hendricks sat down with Becky McCraney, the co-owner of Miss Cayce’s, to talk about the reopening.

You can find Miss Cayce’s at 1012 Andrews Highway in Midland.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.