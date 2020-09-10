Advertisement

Midland and Odessa Fuddrucksers locations staying open

Fuddruckers logo.
Fuddruckers logo.(Fuddruckers)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Good news for Fuddruckers fans – the Midland and Odessa locations are staying open.

The parent company of both Luby’s and Fuddruckers announced yesterday it would be selling its assets and shutting down all of its locations.

However, the Odessa restaurant is a franchise instead of being corporately owned – so you can still have what’s billed as the “World’s Greatest Hamburgers.”

The Midland restaurant is a franchise as well, and shared the following on its Facebook page:

“Attention Fudds fans: The recent news about Fuddruckers and Lubys does not affect our Fuddruckers franchise location. We will still be here cooking the Worlds Greatest Burgers for you”

