Midland and Odessa Fuddrucksers locations staying open

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Good news for Fuddruckers fans – the Midland and Odessa locations are staying open.

The parent company of both Luby’s and Fuddruckers announced yesterday it would be selling its assets and shutting down all of its locations.

However, the Odessa restaurant is a franchise instead of being corporately owned – so you can still have what’s billed as the “World’s Greatest Hamburgers.”

The Midland restaurant is a franchise as well, and shared the following on its Facebook page:

“Attention Fudds fans: The recent news about Fuddruckers and Lubys does not affect our Fuddruckers franchise location. We will still be here cooking the Worlds Greatest Burgers for you”

