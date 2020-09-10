McCamey’s Caden Johnson receives state honor

MCCAMEY, Texas (KOSA) - McCamey’s Caden Johnson earned statewide recognition on Wednesday. Johnson was named the 2A Built Ford Tough Player of the Week.

At linebacker, Johnson made 12 tackles, had four sacks, blocked two kicks, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble, and scored a touchdown all in the Badgers win over Menard.

McCamey hosts Odessa Compass Academy at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

