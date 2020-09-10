Big Spring City Council dismisses city manager

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After 35 years on the job, the Big Spring City Council voted Tuesday night to fire its city manager.

The vote to fire Darden was 4-3 – just one month before his contract ended.

The city council said it discovered that he had failed to collect $2.2 million budgeted under the finance department.

While some city councilmembers like Mayor Shannon Thomason and Raul Marquez Jr. said Darden should’ve been allowed to serve out his contract, others had a different view.

“The city manager’s job is to oversee his directors,” Councilmember Gloria McDonald said. “If the directors come up with something in any form, it is up to the city manager to discuss that with them on a daily or weekly basis. If he does not do that, he is negligent in his job.”

But the decision wasn’t an easy one for McDonald. She’s known Darden for decades and calls him a friend, adding it was the hardest decision she’s had to make in a very long time.

When asked whether others in the finance department would be reprimanded, McDonald said, “Yes.”

