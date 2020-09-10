$25 million in federal funding to transform I-20 intersection

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Federal funding will be helping to transform a local intersection on I-20.

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Transportation announced Thursday that TxDOT had won a federal grant to transform the intersection of I-20 and Cotton Flat Road near Midland.

The $25 million in funding will go towards demolishing the current overpass over I-20 and build a new one so that the interstate goes over Cotton Flat Road.

Officials hope that this will eliminate the possibility of future bridge strikes which can cause traffic delays and pose a risk to drivers.

