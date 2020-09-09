West Texas bull rider ranked #1 in the world

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The new number one bull rider in the world is one of Sul Ross State Rodeo’s very own.

Sul Ross State University Junior Ky Hamilton was ranked as the number one bull rider in the world by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, overthrowing world champion Sage Kimsey for the first time since 2014.

Hamilton is the first rookie rider to be ranked in the top spot since 2014.

The PRCA releases world standings each September. The leader has gone on to win the world championship in bull riding for the last five years.

Sul Ross State University’s rodeo team, led by head rodeo coach CJ Aragon, is currently ranked among the best in the country.

Prior to transferring to Sul Ross State, Hamilton was on the rodeo team at Odessa College.

The 20-year-old came to Texas by way of Queensland, Australia.

