Texas has met the governor’s requirements to reopen bars. Now what?

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - After months of being hit hard by the pandemic, there’s potentially some good news on the horizon for Texas bars.

When the coronavirus hit Texas hard in June, many bars were left with nothing to do but collect dust.

But that might soon be changing.

Crystal Wright and Michele Kettle co-own The Buffalo Nickel in downtown Midland.

The bar has been shut down for almost the entirety of the pandemic.

“The governor allowed us to reopen late in May,” Kettle said. “We chose to wait until the day after Memorial Day, and we were open one month.”

The second shutdown has been harder than the first. But relief may be on the way.

According to Johns Hopkins, Texas has lowered its seven-day coronavirus positivity rate to below 10%, the same 10% Gov. Greg Abbott said was the threshold to reopen back on August 13th.

According to kettle and wright, they never should’ve been shut down for a second time.

“We strictly adhered to the guidelines and the amount of people that we allowed it the bar,” Wright said. “That’s why it was frustrating to get shut down.”

And reopening isn’t wishful thinking.

In a press conference this morning, Midland Health CEO Russell Meyers said he believes Texas is at a point where bars can be opened safely.

“I think it’s a possibility when you think about capacity limitations and assuring that patrons wear a mask at all times when they’re not consuming beverages or food,” Meyers said. "

But the damage has already been done.

“We’ve lost our staff to other industries,” Kettle said. “Some have gone back to work, some have gone back to school, some have moved. It’s going to be a delay for us no matter when we get word.”

