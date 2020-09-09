Police: Man rammed cars on I-20, tried to take officer’s gun

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man was arrested in Odessa after police say he rammed into vehicles and tried to take an officer’s gun.

Matthew Aaron Barnett, 34, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Attempt to Take a Weapon from a Police Officer, Resisting Search or Transport, and Driving While Intoxicated.

According to the Odessa Police Department, an officer was traveling along I-20 near FM 1936 when they saw a driver attacking another driver. The suspect, identified as Barnett, reportedly then began swinging at the officer.

The officer tried to place Barnett in custody, but Barnett allegedly resisted by pushing and pulling away. Police say he then tried to grab the officer’s gun several times.

Nearby citizens came to the officer’s aid, and Barnett was taken into custody.

An investigation revealed that Barnett had allegedly rammed vehicles on the interstate and forced drivers off the road. He then got out of his vehicle and reportedly threatened others with a metal pipe. Three drivers told police they wished to file charges against Barnett.

Police also learned that Barnett was intoxicated at the time.

