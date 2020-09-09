Advertisement

Odessa Police investigating deadly crash on Grandview

Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police Officers are investigating a fatal crash.

The crash happened just south of 52nd Street on Grandview Avenue, according to a news alert posted on the department’s Facebook page. The department did not specify when the crash happened, but the post was made around 9:17 p.m. on Tuesday.

The department asks drivers to avoid the area and use alternative routes so officers can continue investigating.

This article will continue to be updated as more information is released.

