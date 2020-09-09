Midland IDS’s enter phase 2 learning model

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland school district started their in-person learning Tuesday, students returned to school for the first time since March. The MISD phase 2 blended learning model includes kindergarten through second grade to return on an A and B model.

“We are so excited to be welcoming our students in. To be able to go to campuses and see the action between students and teachers, there is a level of excitement there,” said Midland ISD’s Chief of Staff Katy Atkins

The blended model divides students into groups which the school district said is the safest learning method to help slow the spread of COVID. The school district also offers parents three other types of learning methods which are virtual learning, in-person, and the blended model.

“It is our cautious approach to getting all kids back to campuses in-front of teachers. The kids want their kids, the teachers want their kids.,” said Atkins.

Some students, parents, and even teachers said they’re excited to be back in face-to-face classrooms, including Ms. Lovell, a 7th-grade Texas history teacher at San Jacinto Junior High School.

“It’s been smooth, I’ve had kids come in with their mask prepared, we’ve got our hand sanitizer ready when they walk in the room they’re all excited to help,” said Lovell. “They sit separated, far enough apart and everybody is working together so well. It’s been exciting.”

Windy Velasquez, a parent of two daughters spoke with us and said even though she’s nervous for her children to return but, her children will get the best attention and education in class.

“I think that going to school physically is better since you have the teacher right in front of you. Any questions, the teachers know they’re going to know you have questions because they can see it on your face you’re not understanding or maybe they ask you just don’t have an answer at all,” said Velasquez

A message Midland ISD’s Chief of Staff Katy Atkins has for parents who are still unsure of returning is everyone will be wearing a mask.

Next week MISD is set to begin phasing in high school students for phase three.

