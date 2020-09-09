Greenwood looking to learn from rare loss

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Greenwood Rangers are doing something that’s become foreign to them: regrouping after a loss.

On Friday, Greenwood went to Brownwood and fell 35-15. It was Greenwood’s first regular season loss since September of 2018, almost two years ago to the day.

Head Coach Rusty Purser hopes his team can learn from the disappointment that they experienced Friday night.

“They felt like they let themselves down,” Purser said. “Like they let down the Ranger tradition, just because a lot of these guys have been a part of all those wins. That was the one thing I liked coming out of the game; I think the kids understood that it was kind of unacceptable to play bad and to get beat.”

Greenwood (1-1) hosts Andrews (2-0) this week at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.

