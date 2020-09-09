Advertisement

FIRST ON CBS7: Midland resident sues MISD over changing name of Midland Lee

(KOSA)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland County resident filed a lawsuit today against the Midland ISD Board of Trustees over the renaming of Robert E. Lee Senior High and Robert E. Lee Freshman.

Jeremy Shane Mansell hopes to get a temporary restraining order against changing the names of the schools – and ultimately a permanent injunction.

Mansell contends the board has not budgeted for all of the changes that could come with a name change – a price tag he says could run from $400,000 to $2,000,000.

That could mean higher taxes for residents.

He also didn’t agree with the board’s online petition early on in the process, saying there was no proof the people that responded actually lived in the district.

The renaming committee came up with five possible new names late last week, including Tall City High School at #1.

We’re told that the list could be culled down to three finalists this week.

