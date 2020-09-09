DPS identifies 18-year-old killed in Midland County crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A teen was killed in a crash in Midland County on Sunday morning.
The victim of the crash has been identified as 18-year-old Ryan E. Reyes of Gardendale.
According to DPS, troopers were called to a crash on State Highway 158 five miles northwest of Midland around 2:41 a.m. on Sunday.
When the troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a GMC Sierra.
The driver, Reyes, passed away from his injuries at the scene.
A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Reyes was traveling north on SH 158 when his truck left the roadway and hit a utility pole.
Reyes was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
