DPS identifies 18-year-old killed in Midland County crash

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A teen was killed in a crash in Midland County on Sunday morning.

The victim of the crash has been identified as 18-year-old Ryan E. Reyes of Gardendale.

According to DPS, troopers were called to a crash on State Highway 158 five miles northwest of Midland around 2:41 a.m. on Sunday.

When the troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a GMC Sierra.

The driver, Reyes, passed away from his injuries at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Reyes was traveling north on SH 158 when his truck left the roadway and hit a utility pole.

Reyes was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

