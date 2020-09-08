Advertisement

Suspect shot by homeowner after breaking into Howard Count home

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A suspect has been charged after he allegedly broke into a home and was shot by the homeowner.

Zachary Williams, 38, has been charged with burglary of a habitation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Driver Road on Sunday afternoon for a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with a homeowner who said he had walked into his home when he found a man inside. Both men were armed with handguns.

The two men got into a fight before the homeowner shot the suspect, who ran away.

Later the suspect, identified as Williams, arrived at the Scenic Mountain Medical Center Emergency Room where he was being treated for a single gunshot wound.

Williams was arrested once he was treated and released.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

George W. Bush Childhood Home reopens with upgrades

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By William Russell
After closing its doors for months, the George W. Bush Childhood Home is now back open with upgrades.

Energy

XTO Energy pulls plan for New Mexico natural gas facility

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A major oil and gas producer in the Permian Basin withdrew its application for a permit to construct and operate a natural gas facility in southeastern New Mexico.

Local

Labor Day parade honors first responders, Trump

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
The parade was organized by the Texas Tactical Jeep Club.

Local

Airlines see bump in air travel over Labor Day Weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
American Airlines reports a 45% increase in passengers

Latest News

Local

Disc golfers host fundraiser tournament for Beal Park

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
More than 50 players came out to raise about $1,000 for tee pads.

Local

Midland woman helps advance black businesses

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
|
By Stephanie Douglas
A Midland woman creates an event to promote black entrepreneurship in the community

Video

Midland woman helps advances black businesses

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 Sunday newscast.

Local

Citizens protest Tremaine Howell’s death in police custody for third straight day

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT
|
By Joshua Skinner
Howell died in police custody in June.

Local

Bodycam footage from night Tremaine Howell died released

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 8:02 AM CDT
|
By Joshua Skinner
The medical examiner reported Howell died of an accidental meth overdose.

News

Pop-up art installation hopes to inspire healing and more in this on-going pandemic

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:07 AM CDT
"COVID-19 2020" will be open from 11 AM - 9 PM on Saturday in Fort Stockton. There is no entry free for the exhibition, but masks are required.