Suspect shot by homeowner after breaking into Howard Count home

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A suspect has been charged after he allegedly broke into a home and was shot by the homeowner.

Zachary Williams, 38, has been charged with burglary of a habitation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Driver Road on Sunday afternoon for a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with a homeowner who said he had walked into his home when he found a man inside. Both men were armed with handguns.

The two men got into a fight before the homeowner shot the suspect, who ran away.

Later the suspect, identified as Williams, arrived at the Scenic Mountain Medical Center Emergency Room where he was being treated for a single gunshot wound.

Williams was arrested once he was treated and released.

