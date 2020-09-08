Presidio County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

PRESIDIO COUNTY, TX (KOSA) – Presidio County is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. That brings the total to 103 confirmed cases.

Twenty of the 23 were confirmed positive and isolated more than a month ago and have already been released from quarantine.

Three were released yesterday.

One interesting side note, all 23 ranged in age from under 13-years-old to less than 60-years-old – and all were due to community spread.

