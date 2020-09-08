Presidio County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESIDIO COUNTY, TX (KOSA) – Presidio County is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. That brings the total to 103 confirmed cases.
Twenty of the 23 were confirmed positive and isolated more than a month ago and have already been released from quarantine.
Three were released yesterday.
One interesting side note, all 23 ranged in age from under 13-years-old to less than 60-years-old – and all were due to community spread.
Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.