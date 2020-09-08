Odessa police searching for missing man

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing man.

Jerry Loftin, 69, was reported as missing on Sunday.

Loftin is 6′7′' and weighs approximately 252 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, gray sweat pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective S. Chavez at 432-335-4926 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

