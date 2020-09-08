Advertisement

Labor Day parade honors first responders, Trump

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The coronavirus has made it almost impossible for public events to be held. Still, one local organization saw Labor Day as an opportunity to get together for a unique parade.

With the pandemic in full effect, drive-by parades are all the rage. But this Labor Day parade looked a little different, mainly because nearly every vehicle was a jeep.

Texas Tactical Jeep Club organized a parade to honor first responders, military personnel, and President Trump.

Nearly every vehicle was adorned with multiple American flags and Trump paraphernalia.

Starting at Buice Elementary, the parade went through multiple parts of Odessa before finishing back at the school.

Despite the overt display, one of the organizers says the parade is peaceful and supports everyone, whether you agree with their politics or not.

“I could only hope that people would follow suit,” co-organizer Tess Talley said. “Come together and fly a flag of your choice. You have that decision. Make it. We don’t have to hate each other just because we think differently.”

Talley says she also hoped the parade would be an example of a peaceful political event, which she says hasn’t been happening much these days.

