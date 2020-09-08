George W. Bush Childhood Home reopens with upgrades

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - After closing its doors for months, the George W. Bush Childhood Home is now back open with upgrades.

The historical site closed back in March due to the pandemic, but staff members used that time to improve the museum.

Visitors can now expect to see a newly remodeled presidential gift shop and enjoy fresh air from a new air conditioning unit.

No more than four people can be in a guided tour group pat one time, and the museum encourages all visitors to wear a face mask.

