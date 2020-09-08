Advertisement

Ector County ISD releases “Friday Night Lights guidelines"

Ratliff Stadium will be at 50% capacity and games will be broadcast on the CW and MyTV16
(KOSA)
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD released an outline of new regulations for fans this football season, including the decision not to sell season tickets and to limit stadium capacity.

Due to limitations on spectator capacity, the UIL has relaxed restrictions on live broadcasts of football games for the 2020 season.

Home games for Odessa and Permian will be broadcast locally on the CW and MyTV16, including Permian’s season opener against Abilene Cooper on September 24th.

Current season ticket holders and parents of game participants including varsity football, band, and spirit groups may purchase tickets on Tuesday of game week, with a limit of four tickets per person.

The remaining tickets will go on sale for the general public on Wednesday’s during the game week, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the ECISD ticket office.

Schools may allow spectators to attend contests up to a maximum of 50% of a venue’s capacity, provided appropriate spacing as prescribed in the guidelines is maintained.

For Ratliff Stadium, the 50% capacity limit combined with the required socially-distanced seating, reduces available seating to 30%, or approximately 3,000 seats, on the home side of the stadium.

Seating on the visitors' side may be available depending on the size of crowd the visiting team brings.

All stadium spectators 10 years and older are required to wear a face covering in the stadium unless they have a medical exemption.

Stadium seating will be marked for social distancing, and groups will be placed 6-feet apart from each other.

All spectators will be required to pre-screen for COVID-19 before they enter the stadium.

