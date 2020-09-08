Disc golfers host fundraiser tournament for Beal Park

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Dozens of disc golfers spent their Labor Day afternoon having fun for a good cause.

Members of Pin High Disc Golf Club organized a disc golf tournament at McKinney Park to raise money for tee pads, cement platforms that make it easier for players to throw from.

Those pads will be installed at the disc golf course in Midland’s Beal Park once the group earns the $4,000 needed to cover the project.

Organizers tell me they made big progress today raising roughly $1,000 between the 50 players who came out to play.

“A lot of players had the day off,” Jesse Aguirre said. “It beats just sitting at home. I mean, a lot of guys would rather be in under the AC but you can’t play disc golf in the house.”

Organizers said they’ll only need one or two more fundraisers to have enough for the tee pads.

