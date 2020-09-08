Airlines see bump in air travel over Labor Day Weekend

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As summer winds down, many families are making one last vacation out of Labor Day Weekend, and some airports are noticing an increase in travelers.

Labor Day weekend is typically one of the busiest travel times of the year, and the TSA has reported it to be the most traveled holiday of the pandemic.

But in Midland, those who know best aren’t so sure.

Airport employees say they haven’t noticed Labor Day Weekend being busier than any other since the pandemic started.

We also spoke to multiple people who come through Midland-Odessa on business, and while they say they noticed an uptick in air travel in places like DFW and Houston Bush airports, they haven’t seen the increase in the Permian Basin.

But overall, air travel is up. American Airlines tells told CBS7 Labor Day Weekend saw a 45% increase in passengers from Independence Day and a 41% increase in flights.

The TSA said September 3rd and 4th were the most traveled days of the pandemic, with nearly 1 million passengers each day.

Those one million passengers are still down over 50% from this time last year.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.