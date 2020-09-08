Advertisement

5A and 6A teams begin practice with new challenges

Monday marked the first day of practice for 5A and 6A teams after the season was pushed back five weeks.
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It has been a long road for 5A and 6A teams.

“From last spring when all this first started happening, to now it’s been a long, long journey,” Odessa High School head football coach Danny Servance said.

5A and 6A football teams across the state of Texas were finally allowed to hold their first practices today, five weeks later than originally scheduled.

“We have everybody out in a good mood and back to something normal,” Odessa Permian High School head football coach Jeff Ellison said.

But with new COVID-19 restrictions, this season will be anything but normal.

“We got to adapt to new rules, new regulations, the way we go to the locker room, the way we stand on the sidelines. All those different things can’t be something that stops us from being efficient on the football field,” Servance said.

Despite the changes all around them, when they hit the field these teams’ goals remain the same.

“We expect to win championships, that’s our expectation every year and so hopefully we’ll get the chance to do that sometime this year,” Ellison said.

“I don’t see this year being any different. You got to put a good offensive line together on the field and a good defensive line out on the field,” Servance said.

5A and 6A schools are still in their acclimatization period, and will not practice in full pads until the 5-day period is complete.

Odessa High School is set to kick off their season against Monterey on the 25th at home. Permian will take on Abilene Cooper on Thursday the 24th.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

