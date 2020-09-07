Player of the Week: Big Spring’s Gabriel Baeza

BIG SPRING, Tx (KOSA) -- The CBS7 Player of the Week is Big Spring quarterback Gabriel Baeza. In Week 1, the junior quarterback threw four touchdowns and ran for two more to lead the Steers to their first season opening win since 2014.

Even with that great performance, Baeza said there’s room for improvement.

“I did good, but to be honest, after watching film I could’ve done a lot better,” Baeza said. “Just reading wise and stuff like that. But overall I think I did good for Week 1.”

“The biggest thing was this summer, he may have missed one workout, if any,” Head Coach Cannon McWilliams said. “He was at all of our skill days, and has just grown as a vocal leader. Now people look to him and he commands the huddle, and it’s been fun to watch.”

Big Spring had a bye in Week 2, and returns to action against Monahans on Friday Sept. 11.

