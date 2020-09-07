Advertisement

Midland woman helps advance black businesses

A Midland woman creates an event to promote black entrepreneurship in the community
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -- In under-represented areas like the east and south side of Midland, one woman is making it her mission to improve those parts by advancing black entrepreneurship within her community.

Claudia Skinner said what started as a messy facebook post within her community sparked a movement to spur the creation of black-owned businesses in Midland.

“When it comes to stuff positive we don’t really see too much positive going around here,” Skinner said.

Claudia said she used her own money to fund the event because it’s important to highlight the underdeveloped areas in the east and south sides of Midland.

“All throughout Midland, they’re constantly upgrading,” Skinner said. “All throughout the area but the East and south side are the under served areas so you don’t see new businesses popping up, you don’t see construction.”

That’s when Bless The Block came about, a street market the community can come to enjoy crafts, handmade items, promote small businesses, or just to enjoy fellowship.

Trisha Satterwhite, the business owner of T’s Treats said she wanted to come out because it’s family-friendly.

“We need something like this here because there’s nothing to do and then I get my kids to help and friends,” Satterwhite said.

Edwyenna Walker, a local business owner of Miss Walker’s Bling And Things says she was on board from the beginning to support her culture and also her small business.

“I thought it was important that I come to represent African Americans, represent myself, and represent that we do have Small businesses and we are just trying to survive just like everyone else,” Walker said.

Claudia says this event will give back and serve the community in as many ways as possible and hopes the positive vibes will continue to grow community entrepreneurs.

