Citizens protest Tremaine Howell’s death in police custody for third straight day

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Protesters gathered in front of the Ector County Detention Center on Saturday, where Tremaine Howell died in police custody, marking the third straight day of protests outside the detention center.

Over 40 protesters came out and held signs that read “no justice, no peace”. The organizer of the peaceful demonstration, Shirley Howard says, they will continue to fight for justice, and this will not be the end.

“We’re going to continue to pray,” Howard said. “If we have to do more protesting, we will because this is not just happening in Odessa. We’ve had it happen in the last year in Midland, so there are things to come.”

Howard also said by voting, “We can help make a difference to see change.”

