Bodycam footage from night Tremaine Howell died released

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 has obtained bodycam footage of Tremaine Howell in the Ector County Jail on the night he died courtesy of our partners at the Odessa American.

In the video, personnel restrains Howell while he moans on the ground. The medical examiner reporter Howell died of an accidental meth overdose, and a knotted baggie was found in his gut during his autopsy.

The full video can be found on the CBS7 Facebook page.

