West Texas artists create pop-up art gallery on pandemic

FORT STOCKTON, TX (KOSA) -- A pop-up art installation, that hopes to inspire healing in this on-going pandemic, opens for one day in Fort Stockton.

“This installation will allow you to see 22 different perspectives and takes on the virus,” Lori Griffin, the curator and an artist in the pop-up installation called “COVID-19 2020,” said. “It’s very educational, it allows you to be more tolerant of maybe how someone else is feelings”

The “COVID-19 2020” installation features local West Texas and Trans-Pecos artists, as well as a few from across the state.

“Some of them are focusing on and are dealing with anger, some of them are dealing with the effects of people in need getting food, and one artist, who has flourished in a pandemic and made all kinds of new friends, has a piece about zoom meetings,” Griffin explained.

The show has been in the works since March, but it’s only available for you to experience in its entirety on Saturday.

“Then it will divide up and go to different parts of the United States,” Griffin said. “It will spread just like the virus and it will be joined by other artists on the road.”

The installation is located at 209 West 1st Street in Fort Stockton.

It will be open from 11 AM - 9 PM on Saturday. There is no entry free for the exhibition, but masks are required.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.