Advertisement

West Texas artists create pop-up art gallery on pandemic

The installation showcases the COVID-19 pandemic from 22 perspectives.
The installation showcases the COVID-19 pandemic from 22 perspectives.(N/A)
By Shelby Landgraf
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STOCKTON, TX (KOSA) -- A pop-up art installation, that hopes to inspire healing in this on-going pandemic, opens for one day in Fort Stockton.

“This installation will allow you to see 22 different perspectives and takes on the virus,” Lori Griffin, the curator and an artist in the pop-up installation called “COVID-19 2020,” said. “It’s very educational, it allows you to be more tolerant of maybe how someone else is feelings”

The “COVID-19 2020” installation features local West Texas and Trans-Pecos artists, as well as a few from across the state.

“Some of them are focusing on and are dealing with anger, some of them are dealing with the effects of people in need getting food, and one artist, who has flourished in a pandemic and made all kinds of new friends, has a piece about zoom meetings,” Griffin explained.

The show has been in the works since March, but it’s only available for you to experience in its entirety on Saturday.

“Then it will divide up and go to different parts of the United States,” Griffin said. “It will spread just like the virus and it will be joined by other artists on the road.”

The installation is located at 209 West 1st Street in Fort Stockton.

It will be open from 11 AM - 9 PM on Saturday. There is no entry free for the exhibition, but masks are required.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Midland to receive $400k CARES act grant to boost businesses

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Shane Battis
The money will go toward economic development that’s been slowed down by the virus.

Local

Pecos County issues warning after E. Coli found in water

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Shane Battis
Residents in Northern Fort Stockton are asked to keep an eye out for symptoms of an infection.

Local

Midland’s city manager announces retirement after 12 years

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
The city manager wrote a letter thanking his co-workers for their hard work throughout the years.

Local

Family and friends hold protest at Ector County Courthouse over death of Tremaine Howell

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Scott Pickey
The family of Tremaine Howell and their attorneys believe it was excessive force, not a meth overdose, that killed him in the Ector County Jail back in June.

Latest News

Local

Renaming Committee comes up with five choices for renaming Midland Lee

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Scott Pickey
Midland City Councilman John Norman posted on his Facebook page that the Midland Lee Naming Committee has come up with its top five choices for a new name.

State

Fort Hood soldier dies after collapsing at the Texas base

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Texas soldier died this week after collapsing during a training exercise at a U.S. Army base, Army officials said Friday.

State

Arrest made in 17-year-old Lubbock County cold case

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By William Russell
After more than 17 years, a man is facing charges in the 2003 slaying of a 21-year-old Lubbock woman.

State

Gov. Greg Abbott considering legislation to put Austin police under state control after budget cut

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jolie McCullough
Gov. Greg Abbott is considering a legislative proposal that, if passed, would put the control of the Austin Police Department under state authority.

News

15,000lbs of food donated to West Texas Food Bank

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Tyson, Bimbo Bakeries and Walmart teamed up to donate 15,000 lbs of protein and bread to the West Texas Food Bank.

Video

Pinking the Basin events will continue

Updated: 23 hours ago
Pinking the Basin events will continue, while the large Pink the Basin annual luncheon had to be canceled.