Advertisement

Police: Toddler killed in shooting along Louisiana road

The vehicle the child was riding in crashed after the shooting in Baton Rouge, La., Friday night.
The vehicle the child was riding in crashed after the shooting in Baton Rouge, La., Friday night.(Source: WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana say a toddler was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle along a Louisiana road late Friday.

Baton Rouge police identified the child on Saturday as 4-year-old Ivorie Combs.

A police news release says a passing vehicle opened fire on the vehicle Combs was riding in. The child was shot and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle Combs was riding in crashed during the shooting.

The driver was injured and taken to a hospital.

A description of the passing vehicle wasn’t immediately available.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome denounced the fatal shooting on Twitter and asked for anyone with information to contact authorities.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Child care crisis amid pandemic pushes US mothers out of the labor force

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Research is increasingly pointing to a retreat of working mothers from the U.S. labor force as the pandemic leaves parents with few child care options and the added burden of navigating distance learning.

National

Judge drops charges against Curtis Flowers, tried 6 times for murder in Miss.

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Curtis flowers was charged with murder in the deaths of four people at Tardy Furniture in Winona, Mississippi, in July of 1996. Carmen Rigby, Robert Golden, Bobo Stewart and Bertha Tardy were all killed.

National

Son of victim in 1996 slaying, journalist who worked on Flowers case respond to case dismissal

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
The two have very different reactions to the case against Curtis Flowers being dismissed after six failed prosecutions.

National

Curtis Flowers will not be prosecuted a seventh time

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
Circuit Judge Joseph Loper dropped the charges against Curtis Flowers on Friday.

Coronavirus

Labor Day may affect coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Experts worry coronavirus cases will spike after Labor Day like they did after Memorial Day and the 4th of July.

Latest News

National

Alleged Boogaloo members face terrorism charges in Minnesota

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two men who prosecutors say are members of an anti-government extremist group, who toted guns on Minneapolis streets during unrest following the death of George Floyd and spoke about shooting police, blowing up a courthouse and killing politicians, have been charged with federal terrorism counts.

National Politics

Ex-FBI agent: Attacks from Trump ‘outrageous’ and ‘cruel’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Peter Strzok spent his FBI career hunting Russian and Chinese spies, but after news broke of derogatory text messages he’d sent about President Donald Trump, he came to feel like he was the one being hunted.

National

Bubonic plague warning issued in Lake Tahoe

Updated: 3 hours ago
The California Department of Public Health confirmed rodents in the area are carrying fleas infected with the plague.

National

Bubonic plague warning issued in Lake Tahoe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Officials in South Lake Tahoe are warning people to be careful not to come into contact with the bubonic plague.

National

Typhoon Haishen approaches Japan packing powerful winds

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Japan Meteorological Agency said Haishen, packing sustained winds of up to 180 kilometers (112 miles) per hour early Saturday, was on course to hit Okinawa by Sunday, and later the main southern island of Kyushu.