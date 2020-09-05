Pecos County issues warning after E. Coli found in water

PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -

Pecos County issued a public water notice after a water well tested positive for E. Coli on Friday.

The county says they should have the well fixed within 72 hours, but in the meantime everyone is advised to keep an eye out for any symptoms like nausea, diarrhea or headaches that could indicate an E. Coli infection.

E. Coli is particularly harmful for children and people with autoimmune issues.

