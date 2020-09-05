Midland’s city manager announces retirement after 12 years

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Midland’s city manager announced his retirement from the City of Midland after twelve years of service. Courtney Sharp released the following letter:

“I am happy to announce my retirement from the City of Midland effective September 18, 2020. Over the past 12 years, I have made Midland my home and the employees of the City of Midland an extension of my family. Professionally, I have raised my family and established friendships that will last a lifetime.

I appreciate the hard work and dedication that each of you have given me as your city manager and most importantly, the citizens of Midland. As I begin to write the next chapter of my life, I will always cherish the memories that were made here in Midland. Thank you for your service; it was a pleasure working with each and every one of you.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.