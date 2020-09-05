Midland to receive $400k CARES act grant to boost businesses

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Help is on the way to some midland businesses struggling to survive this pandemic.

The Permian Basin Regional Planning Commission is getting a $400,000 grant to be spent on redevelopment and revitalization in the area.

The funding comes through the economic development administration as part of the cares act.

Senator John Cornyn who supported the act back in march said it’s critical to help midland business owners bounce back.

