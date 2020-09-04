Student wins brand new car for OC Drive to Success

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The 12th annual drive to success wrapped up today with the announcement of the winner of a brand-new mustang.

Odessa College President Greg Williams picked a key fob out of seven new cars, and the winner was picked by the sound of the car alarm going off.

This year’s winner was Montana Hudson, a junior at UTPB.

She was a student at OC as well, and said at first, she didn’t realize it was her car that went off.

“I thought it was the person next to me, but then I turned around and she did the confetti, and I was like ‘oh my god, this cannot be happening,’” Hudson said.

Drive to Success is put on each year thanks to sponsors like Sewell Ford, Taco Villa, Rosa’s Cafe and Texas Burger, Prosperity Bank, UTPB and Lone Star Corporation.

