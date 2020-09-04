Advertisement

Renaming Committee comes up with five choices for renaming Midland Lee

(KOSA)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland City Councilman John Norman posted on his Facebook page that the Midland Lee Naming Committee has come up with its top five choices for a new name.

The name that got the most votes is Midland Carver Lee.

Next is Tall City High School, followed by Basin High School.

Lee High School came in fourth.

And the unique name of Legacy of Equality and Excellence rounded out the top 5.

The list will be whittled down to three at the committee’s next meeting, which will be held next week.

