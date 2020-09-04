Advertisement

Rematch for Alpine and Fort Stockton

Alpine and Fort Stockton will play each other again for the second week in a row this Friday
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Alpine Bucks and Fort Stockton Panthers will play each other for the second week in a row after the Panthers defeated the Bucks 19-15 last Friday.

Both schools had games against El Paso schools canceled in week one, making this double-header possible.

Alpine led for most of last week’s game, but Fort Stockton was able to turn it around and come out of week one with a win.

This week, Alpine is looking to reverse their fortune.

“There’s not very many chances you get a second shot at somebody that beat you a week before or a couple weeks before, so we know we’ve got our hands full, we really do,” Alpine head coach John Marshall said. “They’ve got great team speed, coached well, just a good football team. We know we’re not going to be able to just want it or wish it, we’re going to have to go out and work for it.”

To allow more fans, Friday’s game in Alpine is being played at Sul Ross State’s Jackson Field.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM.

