Reagan County and Iraan each seek first win since 2018

Reagan County and Iraan each have not won a game since 2018 - their game Friday will make one of them a winner
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - When Iraan and Reagan County play each other Friday night, one of them will walk away with their first win since 2018.

However, their 2019 season records are not the only thing these two teams have in common.

Connections between these two coaching staffs add an extra level of excitement to Friday’s match up.

“Coach Luddeke, I know him” Reagan County head coach Blake Weston said. “Being from San Anton, Coach Raymond down there actually coached me in high school so an old high school coach from San Anton is over there at Iraan. Actually a guy from Big Lake is over there as well so I know those guys pretty well so it’ll be a fun week.”

The Owls will host the Braves Friday night at 7:30 PM.

