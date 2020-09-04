Advertisement

Odessa couple celebrates fourth wedding anniversary by joining the Navy

By Shelby Landgraf
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Haley and Hans Wegener will never forget their fourth wedding anniversary. The young Odessa couple celebrated it this week by joining the U.S. Navy at the Joint Base San Antonio Fort Sam.

The two were high school sweethearts. They got married at the White-Pool House in Odessa after graduating from Permian High School in 2015.

Haley’s sister, Tasha, told CBS7 that both Haley and Hans have worked so hard to get to where they are, but they both felt there was something more they needed to do. Tasha added that they’re selling their house and letting go of every accomplishment to gain something bigger.

The Wegeners are set to ship out for boot camp in December. The Navy recruiter says they will both serve in the Advance Electronics Computer Field.

News

