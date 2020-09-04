MRT: City of Midland working to part ways with city manager

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

The City of Midland is reportedly working with City Manager Courtney Sharp for his next step in life and career, that’s according to the Midland Reporter-Telegram.

Sharp came to Midland from Mount Pleasant in 2008 and replaced then City Manager Rick Menchaca.

The MRT reports Sharp has most recently dealt with health issues.

