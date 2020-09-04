Advertisement

MRT: City of Midland working to part ways with city manager

(KOSA)
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

The City of Midland is reportedly working with City Manager Courtney Sharp for his next step in life and career, that’s according to the Midland Reporter-Telegram.

Sharp came to Midland from Mount Pleasant in 2008 and replaced then City Manager Rick Menchaca.

The MRT reports Sharp has most recently dealt with health issues.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Odessa couple celebrates fourth wedding anniversary by joining the Navy

Updated: moments ago
|
By Shelby Landgraf
Haley and Hans Wegener will never forget their fourth wedding anniversary. The young Odessa couple celebrated it this week by joining the U.S. Navy in San Antonio.

Local

Hobbs man crashed into police car, charged for aggravated burglary

Updated: moments ago
|
By Shane Battis
Tahj Davis was pursued by police after witnesses connected him to a shooting.

News

Odessa couple joins Navy together to celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

Updated: moments ago
|
Haley and Hans Wegener joined the U.S. Navy together this week to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary.

Local

Chevron donates $300k to Midland-Odessa school districts

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Landgraf
The donation was split evenly between MISD and ECISD.

Latest News

Local

Student wins brand new car for OC Drive to Success

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
Montana Hudson is driving home in a new 2020 Mustang.

Local

Mayor Patrick Payton shares hope for Midland’s future in State of the City address

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Scott Pickey
Midland Mayor Patrick Payton has seen a lot these past ten months in office.

Local

Police to close streets around Ector County Courthouse Friday for scheduled demonstration

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By William Russell
The Odessa Police Department will be closing several streets around the Ector County Courthouse on Friday morning ahead of a scheduled demonstration by the family of Wallace Howell.

Crime

Odessa police investigating bank robbery

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Odessa police are investigating a bank robbery on Thursday.

Local

Autopsy report: Wallace Howell had torn, knotted plastic bag in his gut

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Scott Pickey
CBS7 learned Thursday that Wallace Tremaine Howell, who died in the Ector Count Jail back in June, had a torn, knotted plastic baggie in his gut, according to an autopsy report obtained by the Odessa American.

State

Blake Shelton gifts West Texas teacher with classroom supplies

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCBD Staff
A teacher from Patton Springs ISD reached out to Blake Shelton through Twitter asking him to help clear her Amazon Wish List for school supplies.