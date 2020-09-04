Hobbs man crashed into police car, charged for aggravated burglary

HOBBS, New Mexico (KOSA) -

In Hobbs, New Mexico a man named Tahj Davis is facing a slew of charges ranging from aggravated battery on a police officer to carrying a gun illegally.

Police responded to a call Thursday afternoon and found a 45-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Davis was identified by witnesses, then police report they he intentionally crashed his car into the officers when they caught up to him.

After a chase he was arrested.

The victim is in Lubbock, but his condition is unknown.

Davis has been charged with Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer, Aggravated Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

