Family and friends hold protest at Ector County Courthouse over death of Tremaine Howell

By Scott Pickey
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The family of Tremaine Howell and their attorneys believe it was excessive force, not a meth overdose, that killed him in the Ector County Jail back in June.

District Attorney Bobby Bland himself said he believed jailers used excessive force that morning before Howell died.

About 20 friends and family gathered downtown this morning to protest the way he was treated.

Their protest march started at Heritage Park and ended at the Ector County Courthouse.

Howell’s mother and children and friends and relatives chanted for almost half an hour on the courthouse lawn.

They called for justice after Bland ended a news release this week with his opinion that jailers used excessive force on Howell while he was in jail back in June.

Howell was reportedly in jail for leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase after being pulled over in Crane.

A Texas Rangers investigation states Howell scuffled with an elderly cellmate and then fought with jail staff.

Jail staff ended up tasing him at least six times, according to the medical examiner’s autopsy report. Then they wrapped him and put him in a cell by himself.

The report says staff checked on him twice and believed he was okay.

But eight minutes later, when they came back a third time, Howell was unresponsive.

The M.E. says Howell died from an accidental meth overdose.

